Unclaimed Hunting Licenses On Sale Tuesday

Limited big game, bear and turkey hunting licenses that were not claimed during the preliminary and leftover draws will be available for purchase by phone through Colorado Parks and Wildlife starting Tuesday, with online purchase available Wednesday. All purchases require a current and valid photo ID, proof of residency, social security number, and a Hunter Education card. Online verification requires input of the hunter education information located on the card and the state in which it was issued. For additional information on the limited hunting licenses available, click here.

