Two-Year-Old Hit By Train In Wyoming

A two-year-old boy was struck by a train yesterday morning in Sheridan Wyoming. According to a press release, the boy, who was hit by the train at a railroad crossing intersection, was alert and crying immediately after being struck. The boy was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sheridan County and was later taken via helicopter in to the Children’s Hospital in Denver as a precaution. The boy was in stable condition when he was transported. The circumstances that led to the boy getting hit by the train are under investigation. His identity has not been released.

