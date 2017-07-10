UPDATE: Two Wildfires Burning Near Meeker

Two new fires started over the weekend in Rio Blanco County near Meeker. The lightning started Wilson Fire is burning near Rio Blanco County Road 9 north of Meeker. The fire, which was reported early Saturday morning, is now estimated at 300 acres and is 15% contained. The Deer Gulch Fire ignited Saturday afternoon near Rio Blanco County Road 5, 21 miles south of Meeker. The Deer Gulch fire was estimated at 70 acres as of last night and is 10% contained. Currently no structures are being threatened by the two fires.

