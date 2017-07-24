Twentymile Coal Expansion Possible

As part of the Trump Administrations goal to create an all-of-the-above energy policy in the United States, the BLM is currently evaluating a Lease-by-Application for Peabody, at their Twentymile mine near Hayden and are looking for public input. The lease would include 640 acres of federal coal which is adjacent to the current mine and lease. The coal would be mined using underground methods with no surface disturbance. Peabody estimates it could recover 4.1 million tons of coal from the area, generating approximately $13 million in royalties to be split between the state and Routt County. The new lease would also help the mine maintain its current employment level of 365 people. According to Yampa Valley Data Partners, Twentymile accounts for more than 6 percent of the property tax revenue collected in Routt County and is also the counties top taxpayer. Public comments regarding the proposal should be submitted by Aug. 23. Comments can be e-mailed to jmaiolo@blm.gov or mailed to Jennifer Maiolo, Little Snake Field Office, 455 Emerson Street, Craig, CO 81625. For additional information on the proposal, including maps of the area that would be affected, click here.

Related