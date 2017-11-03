Turn In Ballots By Tuesday

Voters have until Tuesday to submit their ballots to their local County Clerk’s office. If you have not yet mailed in your ballot it is now too late. Polling places will be available in Moffat, Routt and Rio Blanco Counties on Tuesday. In Moffat County, voters can show up at the Moffat County Courthouse. In Rio Blanco County, you can vote in person at the Courthouse in Meeker, or at the voter service office in Rangely. In Routt County, in person voting is occurring at the County courthouse in Steamboat, at the Hayden Town Hall, and Oak Creek Town Hall. You can vote in person at all locations between 7 am and 7 pm. Those still planning to submit a mail-in ballot can drop it off at those locations through Election Day. All ballots must be submitted by 7, Tuesday night.

