Trump Signs Veterans Affairs Accountability Act

The VA Accountability and Whistle-blower Protection Act, which makes it easier to discipline and fire Department of Veterans Affairs employees, was signed Friday by President Donald Trump. The legislation makes it easier for the Department of Veterans Affairs to discipline or fire employees who do not provide proper care to veterans. The legislation also creates an office within the VA designed to accept and evaluate whistle-blower tips. The bi-partisan legislation was supported by Colorado Senators Bennet and Gardner and Congressman Scott Tipton.

Related