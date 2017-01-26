Trump Shouldn’t Find Voter Fraud In Colorado

Following President Trump’s announcement that his administration will launch an investigation into voter fraud, concerning the 3 to 5 million fraudulent votes the President claims were cast in the November election, Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams is reassuring voters that the election in Colorado was as secure as possible. To help increase election security, the Secretary of State’s office participates in programs to identify individuals who may be registered to vote in more than one state. The state works to obtain federal and state death records to remove dead voters from the roll, and also uses the Department of Corrections and the US Department of Homeland Security to ensure felons and non-citizens are not allowed to vote. To better guarantee mail in ballot security, the State rejects mail in ballots where ID and signature are not provided, or where the signature does not match the one on file. 21,408 mail in ballots were rejected during the last election, with more than 16,000 of those ballots being rejected due to signature discrepancies. William’s says that while successful voter fraud is rare, it is important to take steps to guard against it.

