Trump Nominates Gillette Native As U.S. Attorney

President Trump has nominated Gillette native Mark Klaassen to serve as the U.S. Attorney for Wyoming. Klaassen has served as an assistant U.S. attorney for Wyoming for the last eight years. He has also served as chief of staff to the general council for the Department of Homeland Security from 2007 to 2009, before that, he worked as general counsel for the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security from 2003 to 2007. Wyoming Republican U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and U.S. Representative Liz Cheney have issued a joint statement supporting Klaassen’s nomination. His appointment now must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

