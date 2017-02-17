Trump Voids “Job Killing” Coal Regulation

The “Stream Protection Rule”, which was issued by Barack Obama as one of his last acts as president, has been voided by President Trump. The rule was intended to protect steams and waterways from the impact of surface coal mining operations. Trump signed the measure killing the “Stream Protection Rule” yesterday. The measure was passed out of the Senate and the House of Representatives predominantly along party lines. This is the latest example of Republicans targeting regulations enacted by President Obama, in the final 60 days his administration.

