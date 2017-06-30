Trump Admin Asks For Voter Information

In an effort to find the nearly 3 million illegal voters President Trump claims voted in the last election, a presidential election commission has asked states to provide them with public voter roll data. In response, Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams says he will release publicly available information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, but he says he will withhold any information and data that’s considered confidential. The information that will be released is the voters full name, address, year of birth, political party and vote history. The commission is also asking Secretaries of State for their input on vulnerabilities in the election system.

Related