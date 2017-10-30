Trick-Or-Treat Opportunities Abound

There are multiple Halloween activities and Trick-or-treating opportunities Tuesday night in Northwest Colorado and South Central Wyoming. In Craig, there will be trick-or-treating downtown and in the Centennial Mall from 4 to 6, and CNCC in Craig will be having a a Halloween Fest from 6 to 10. In Steamboat, the downtown Halloween Stroll is scheduled from 3 to 5. Pumpkins’ Eats and Treats will take place Tuesday in Meeker at the Courthouse Lawn from 4:30 to 7, with a costume contest and parade at 5:15. A Halloween carnival will also be held in Baggs Tuesday night, at the community center starting at 5.

