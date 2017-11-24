Tree Lighting Ceremonies Friday And Saturday

There will be lighting ceremonies this weekend in Hayden and Steamboat to help kick off the Christmas season. The Light up the Night community tree lighting will occur tonight in Steamboat. The countdown for the lighting starts tonight at 6 on the Routt County Courthouse lawn. The annual holiday tree lighting will be held tomorrow night in Hayden at the “Christmas Tree House”. This event will take place from 6:30 to 7:30. In addition to the lighting ceremonies, there will also be cookies and hot chocolate available, and Santa will be on hand at both events to take Christmas wish lists from the kids. For additional information on the event in Steamboat, click here. For more information on the holiday tree lighting in Hayden call, 276-3741.

