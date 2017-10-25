Trash Truck Inspections May Soon Be Required

Trash trucks coming into Craig from outside the city may soon have to pay a yearly inspection fee to ensure they meet the City’s safety requirements. The Craig City council introduced an ordinance at their meeting last night that would require trash haulers to pay $200 a year to have their truck inspected by the Department of Public Works. The inspection would make sure all safety functions on the trucks are working before they are allowed to operate in Craig. The ordinance change must now pass a first and second reading before it is approved.

