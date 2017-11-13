Tipton’s Staff In Meeker This Week

A member of Congressman Scott Tipton’s staff will hold office hours in Rio Blanco County this week. Tipton’s staff member will be in the area to assist constituents with issues regarding Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the Internal Revenue Service. The office hours will be held Wednesday from 11 to 1:30 at the Rio Blanco County Court House in Meeker.

