Tipton’s Staff To Host Office Hours In NW Colorado

A member of Congressman Scott Tipton’s staff will hold office hours in Moffat, Routt, and Jackson Counties next week. These mobile office hours will allow Tipton’s staff to assist constituents with issues regarding Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Citizenship, Immigration Services, and the Internal Revenue Service. A member of Tipton’s staff will be in Craig Monday from 2:30 to 5 at the Moffat County Court house. The following day, mobile office hours will be held in Steamboat at the Routt County House from 2:30 to 5. There will also be mobile office hours next Wednesday in Walden from 8:30 to 11, at the Jackson County Court House. Appointments are not necessary, all are welcome to attend.

