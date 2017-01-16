Tipton To Serve On Natural Resources Committee

Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton has announced he will serve on two different committees during the next congressional session. Tipton will serve on the House Financial Committee on Natural Resources, and will be the Vice Chairman of the House Financial Service Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. As a member of the Natural Resources committee, Tipton will be directly involved with legislation dealing with water and energy development, which are issues impacting our area. As a member of the Financial Services committee, Tipton will be charged with holding federal agencies and financial institutions accountable to the American people. During the last congress, this committee was responsible for investigating the events surrounding the Obama administrations $500 million dollar cash payment to Iran, and the impact of the Puerto Rican debt crisis on U.S. markets, among other issues. Pictured, Congressman Scott Tipton.

