Three Arrested On Various Marijuana Charges

T hree people were arrested this week in Sweetwater County on marijuana possession and trafficking charges. Police executed a search warrant at the home of 44-year-old Amber Evans after they developed information that she and 18-year-old Ryan Murphy were involved in illegal drug activity. During the search, police discovered a half pound of marijuana, 6 marijuana plants, and other contraband consistent with the sale and distribution of marijuana. Evans is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana, and cultivation. Murphy and 19-year-old Brendon Rasmussen, who was also in the house when it was searched, were both charged with misdemeanor possession of less than 3 ounces of marijuana. In Wyoming, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver is a felony, which carries a maximum penalty 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, while unlawful possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana is also a felony, carrying a maximum penalty of 5 years in jail and a $10,000 fine. Photos of the arrested parties courtesy of the Sweetwater County Detention Center, click to enlarge.

