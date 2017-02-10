Threat That Closed High Schools Not Credible

The threat, which closed down high schools in Garfield County yesterday, and put the middle and elementary schools on lock down for a period of time, was later deemed not credible. The lock down was lifted around one yesterday afternoon. The FBI alerted Carbondale police to an anonymous threat, thought to have been made by an 18 year old area student, after they tracked the IP address to the Carbondale area. During the investigation, the FBI and the Carbondale police discovered similar threats had occurred throughout the country, including neighboring school districts. The threats, which were made via email, were determined to be SPAM.

