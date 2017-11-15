The Craig Senior Social Center is hosting a Thanksgiving luncheon for members Thursday. The lunch will be held from 11:30 to 1 at the Bell Tower. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish, if not able, come anyway, as there will be plenty of food. The Senior Social Center will be providing the turkey and ham. For additional information on the lunch, call 326-3188.
Thanksgiving Luncheon For Seniors In Craig
