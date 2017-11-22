Thanksgiving DUI Patrols In Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement will be hitting the road over the extended Thanksgiving Weekend in an effort to remove as many intoxicated drivers from the roads as possible. Around 10,000 people are killed every year in drunk-driving-related crashes in the United States, which is an average of a DUI-related death every 51 minutes. Drunk driving is even a bigger issue over the holidays, with incidences of drunk driving spiking during Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you are planning to drink this Thanksgiving, make sure you have a safe sober ride home. If you see someone you believe is driving drunk, you can report them in Wyoming by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver hotline number, at 1-800-442-9090.

