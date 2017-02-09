Texting And Driving Fine May Go Up

A measure that would increase the fines associated with texting and driving in Colorado passed out of a State Senate committee yesterday. The measure would increase the fine for texting and driving in Colorado from $50 to $300. Drivers will still be able to text under certain circumstances, like when they are

sitting at a red light or stopped in grid lock traffic. The measure received bi-partisan support after victims of texting and driving provided emotional testimony to the committee. A Department of Transportation study found that about one in every 10 fatal crashes that occurred in Colorado in 2015 involved a distracted driver. According to CDOT, in the past two years, 934 adults in Colorado have been convicted of texting and driving.

