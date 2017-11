There will be a tax workshop for those involved with agriculture next week in Craig. The Agricultural Tax Workshop is being hosted by the Moffat County Cattle Women and will be held Thursday November 30th from 5:30 to 7 at Frontier Station. Attendees will receive advice on year end tax planning, enterprise zone tax credits, sales tax exemptions and other Ag related topics. For additional information, or to RSVP, call 629-2468.

