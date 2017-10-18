What Tax Code Changes Would You Like To See?

Senator Cory Gardner is looking for input from Coloradans on the changes they would like to see to the United States tax system. Gardner’s staff is currently taking suggestions on how the tax code could be simplified in order to promote wage growth in Colorado and the US. It’s been over 30 years since congress has passed any meaningful tax reform legislation. For information on how comment, click here.
