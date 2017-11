Community members are invited to join the Craig/Moffat County Economic Development Partnership board Wednesday, for a tour of the new Memorial Regional Health walk-in clinic. CMEDP takes these tours to learn first-hand about local businesses challenges and successes. The tours help guide CMEDP’s work with economic development. Anyone interested is invited to attend the tour which will take place Wednesday afternoon starting at 4. For additional information, call 620-4370.

Related