Swinging Bridge Repairs Could Start Soon

Repairs to Swinging Bridge in Browns Park are expected to start fairly soon. The final plans for the bridge are being evaluated by the Federal Highway Administration and are expected to be approved by the end of the week. If that occurs, Moffat County could send out the request for proposals for work on the bridge as early as next week. The Swinging Bridge has been open only to foot traffic since June of 2014, after a tractor broke through the decking of the bridge, rendering it unusable to motorized traffic. The county will use a $500 thousand grant from the state of Colorado combined with $160,000 previously budgeted to repair the bridge. They received additional contributions from a number of other sources including the BLM, the Colorado State Land Board and the Utah Division of Wildlife. The county is also expecting $100,000 from the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition in Utah. They will combine these funds as a match to the $760,000 DOLA grant the county has already secured, to cover the $1.5 million cost of the project. When Swinging Bridge is reopened to motorized traffic, the structures capacity will increase from 3 to 14 tons. This will greatly improve access for firefighters, hunters and others that were previously unable to use the bridge. The goal is for repairs to the bridge to be completed by the end of the year.

