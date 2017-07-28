Sweetwater Teen Arrested For Car Theft

A vehicle that was stolen in Sweetwater County recently was recovered in Nevada and the person believed to be responsible has been taken into custody. The Ford Explorer was located in Elko Nevada with the driver, 18-year-old Joshua Rose, who is believed to be from the Sweetwater County area, being arrested for the theft of the vehicle. Rose remains in custody at the Elko County Jail with his bond set at $20,000. Arrangements are currently being made to transfer Rose back to Sweetwater County. Pictured Joshua Rose. Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, click to enlarge.

