Surveys To Help Build Moffat County’s Brand

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership is conducting a survey to better determine our community’s strengths, challenges and vision for the future. Results from the survey will be used to guide CMEDP’s efforts to create a brand name for Moffat County. The survey is being conducted as part of Blueprint 2.0 , a program administered by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Through the Blueprint 2.0 program, Moffat County secured a $50,000 technical assistance opportunity grant to work with a marketing firm on brand development. CMEDP believes creating a successful brand name for the area will help spur economic development, attract tourism to the area and promote community pride. To participate in the survey, click here.

