The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership is conducting a survey to better determine our community’s strengths, challenges and vision for the future. Results from the survey will be used to guide CMEDP’s efforts to create a brand name for Moffat County. The survey is being conducted as part of Blueprint 2.0 , a program administered by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Through the Blueprint 2.0 program, Moffat County secured a $50,000 technical assistance opportunity grant to work with a marketing firm on brand development. CMEDP believes creating a successful brand name for the area will help spur economic development, attract tourism to the area and promote community pride. To participate in the survey, click here.
Surveys To Help Build Moffat County’s Brand
