Surveys To Evaluate Public Transportation Needs

Time is running out to fill out a survey to assist the City of Craig in updating their transit development plan. As part of the update, the city is looking to identify un-met transportation needs in the community, with the goal of determining if there is enough demand to implement a public transportation system in Craig. The survey will look at the transportation needs of the community, including personal and household transportation for the disabled and less fortunate. The surveys are available in both English and Spanish and need to be completed by tomorrow. To view the survey, click on the links above.