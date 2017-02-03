Super Bowl DUI Enforcement In CO and WYO

The Colorado State patrol and other local law enforcement will conduct a Heat Is On DUI enforcement campaign for Super Bowl weekend. The enforcement period will last through Monday. A total of 325 impaired drivers were arrested during last years Super Bowl weekend Heat Is On Campaign. The Wyoming Highway Patrol in conjunction with the states local law enforcement will be increasing their DUI patrols this weekend as well. The DUI enforcement operations will also last through Monday in Wyoming. Wyoming and Colorado law enforcement will also rely on the states’ drivers to report intoxicated people behind the wheel. If you see someone you believe is driving drunk, call *CSP in Colorado,or in Wyoming, call 1-800-442-9090.

