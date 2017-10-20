Structure Fire Northwest Of Craig

A two car garage with living quarters above caught fire northwest of Craig yesterday afternoon near Moffat County Road 200. The fire which began on the outside of the structure spread to adjacent vegetation and firewood piles and threatened additional buildings on the property. Craig firefighters were on scene for about three hours. According to Craig Fire Chief KC Hume, damage to the garage was limited to the exterior and caused only minimal structural damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured in the incident. Photos of the fire courtesy of Doug Slaight for Craig Fire and Rescue, click to enlarge.

