Steamboat tax collections increased again in September, according to the most recent Sales Use and Accommodation Tax Report. Taxes for August grew by 2.3%, or $44,000, when compared to the previous year, with the biggest gains coming from sporting goods sales and liquor store sales, both growing more than 10%. Year to date tax collection are up more than 3% when compared to the same time period last year. To view the September tax report, click here.

