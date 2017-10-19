Steamboat Tax Collections Continue To Grow

Steamboat tax collections increased slightly in August according to the most recent Sales Use and Accommodation Tax Report. Taxes for August grew by .77%, or nearly $15,000 when compared to the previous year, with the biggest gains coming from Marijuana sales, which grew by more than 9% and utilities, which were up almost 8%. Year to date tax collection are up by about 3.3% when compared to the same time period last year. To view the Sales Use and Accommodations Tax Report for August, click here.

