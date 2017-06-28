Steamboat Stage 2 Water Restrictions Extended

Due to minimal precipitation since they were instituted, Stage 2 water restrictions will remain in place throughout the summer in Steamboat. Steamboat’s four water districts decided to institute water restrictions in the spring and will continue to use a conservative approach for water distribution for the remainder of the summer. The Stage 2 water limits, along with public water conservation efforts, help ensure there will be ample water supplies in the reservoirs and that the area’s rivers remain healthy throughout the summer. A full list of the water restrictions and water conservation tips are available below.

Mandatory Stage 2 Water Restrictions

Potable water shall be used for beneficial purposes and should not be wasted.

No outdoor watering 10AM – 6PM.

Watering schedule based on the last number of customer street address. If multiple addresses are served by a single system, then landscapers should choose one or the other schedule.

Sunday-Even; Monday-Odd; Tuesday-Even; Wednesday-No Watering; Thursday-Odd; Friday-Even; Saturday- Odd

Vehicle washing at residences only with a bucket or spring-loaded hose nozzle. Residents are encouraged to use biodegradable detergent and to wash the vehicle on a permeable surface.

Avoid wasting potable water such as washing hard surfaces (eg. driveways, sidewalks, parking areas). Use a broom, powerbroom, powerblower, compressed air or vacuum. Residents and contractors may powerwash siding or wooden decks in preparation for painting or staining.

Any water feature that uses potable water must be a recycling system and must have an approved backflow prevention device on its make-up water supply. Running an outdoor water feature that sprays or splashes water into the air or has a surface area greater than 200 square feet is prohibited.

No use of domestic water for dust control.

Limit the filling of swimming pools to one filling per year, unless draining for repairs.

Permits may be secured for newly-sodded lawns and newly-planted trees for up to 14 consecutive days and for newly-seeded lawns for up to 25 consecutive days.

Tips for conserving water

Avoid watering in windy conditions.

Adjust sprinklers to avoid watering hard surfaces.

Set timers to avoid over-watering. Less water will induce grassroots to seek water deeper in the soil horizon which will strengthen your lawn.

Our clayey soils slow the penetration of water, so it is better to water for three short intervals than for one long interval.

When irrigating with a hose, use a spring-loaded nozzle, not a free-running hose.

Cut your lawn no shorter than 3 inches to reduce soil moisture loss and to promote deeper roots.

Avoid planting trees and shrubs or sodding new lawns during the drier, hotter months.

Plant native grasses and shrubs or drought-tolerant species in place of water-intensive species.

Rebates for water-efficient replacement toilets, dishwashers and clothes washers are still available for Mt. Werner Water customers by calling the Mt. Werner Water office, 879-2424, or for city customers by calling City Hall, 970-871-6303.