Steamboat Police Look For Info On Bike Thieves

The Steamboat Springs Police Department is looking for two people suspected of stealing bicycles from Ski Haus in Steamboat. A man and a woman are accused of stealing two bikes from the store Tuesday afternoon around two in the afternoon. A $500 dollar reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the recovery of the 2017 Specialized bicycles. If you have information on the incident, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 870-6226. Pictures of the suspects courtesy of the Steamboat Police Department, click to enlarge.

