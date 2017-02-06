UPDATE: Steamboat PD Looks To Identify Burglary Suspect

The Steamboat Springs Police Department is looking to identify the man who broke into the Sambi Canton restaurant around 2 Sunday morning. The man used a crow bar to enter the building where he stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The man is described as either Asian or Hispanic and is believed to be between 5 feet and 5 feet 4 inches tall. A photo captured of the suspect from a security camera in the restaurant can be seen on the left. Anyone who can identify the individual or may have information on the incident is asked to contact the Steamboat Springs Police at 879-1144. Routt County Crime Stoppers is offering a $300 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect.

