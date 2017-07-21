Steamboat Gondola Opening Delayed

While the Gondola in Steamboat was expected to open today, it is still being tested by the Colorado Tramway Board, so the opening has been delayed. The gondola and bike park will open after the inspection is complete and the city receives a state license to open the gondola to the public. This is expected to occur over the next few days. Due to the delays, Steamboat has extended its summer operation by one week, with the gondola, bike park and Adventure Zone now open daily through September 4th and then on weekends through the 24th. To visit a website with gondola updates, click here.

Related