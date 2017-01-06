Steamboat Clearing Snow Around The Clock

Steamboat crews continue to working around the clock to clear out the two feet of snow that has fallen over the last few days. The City’s primary focus is to keep major roads clear for emergency vehicle access and traffic flow. After that, the city works to remove snow from commercial areas before shifting their attention to residential streets. After the snow stops, crews then remove snow from storage piles throughout the city. Steamboat residents are reminded that fire hydrants need to remain clear for access by emergency personnel and should never be covered by snow.

