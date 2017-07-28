Steamboat Accepting Artist Proposals

The City of Steamboat is currently accepting proposals from artists, for work to be placed on property owned by the city. Artists must submit an application, including photographs of the proposed site for their art and other information including cost, a site plan and maintenance requirements. Appropriate city departments will evaluate the proposals and will make recommendations to the Parks and Recreation Commission and the City Council for final approval. Application forms and additional information on the proposal process are available here. Applications are due August 14th.

