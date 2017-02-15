State Wrestling Starts Thursday On KRAI

The High School State Wrestling Tournament gets underway Thursday afternoon. 26 wrestlers from Moffat, Routt and Rio Blanco Counties will compete for medals. 7 head into the tournament as regional champions. 11 are 2nd place finishers. Dennis and Anton Fredrickson, both former state champions, will again broadcast the action live on 93.7 102.3 KRAI and online at KRAI.COM. The three day broadcast will begin at 2:40 Thursday afternoon. Wrestling gets underway at 3. You’ll find the complete broadcast schedule and a link to the brackets below. To sponsor the KRAI State Wrestling broadcast contact KRAI at 824-6574.

2017 State Wrestling Brackets available HERE.

93.7 102.3 KRAI and KRAI.COM Broadcast Schedule

(all times are approximate and subject to change)

Thursday February 16th

2A/3A Preliminaries – 2:40 – 6:30pm

Fri February 17th

2A/3A Championship Quarterfinals – 9:30 – noon

First Round Consolation (immediately following the above)

2A/3A 2nd Round Consolation – 5:15 – 7pm

All Classes Semifinals 7:10 – 9:30

Saturday February 18th

2A/3A 3rd Round Consolation 9:40 – 11:30am

2A/3A 5th Place and 3rd Place Matches 1:50 – 3:30

Parade of Champions 1st Place Matches 6:15 – 10pm