Stage 1 Fire Restrictions For Moffat County

Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect Wednesday at Midnight for unincorporated areas of Moffat County. The Moffat County Commissioners accepted the recommendation from Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume, to institute the restrictions at their meeting this morning. The Stage 1 restrictions will remain in place until further notice. The restrictions limit campfires, welding, smoking, and the use of combustion engines. A full list of restrictions that will be in place, are available below.

The following restrictions will be enforced:

Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e., a metal, in-ground containment structure — fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable).

No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.

No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.

No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.

No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.