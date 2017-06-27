Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Instituted

Those planning travel for the fourth of July weekend to Garfield or Mesa Counties, should be aware that Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in place. The decision to institute the fire restrictions is based on vegetation water levels. Despite good snow pack this year, recent hot and dry weather in the area has resulted in high fire danger at lower elevations in Mesa and Grand Counties. Fire restrictions have not been instituted for the White River National Forest at this time, but a high fire danger still remains in that area, so the public should continue to use extra caution. The Stage 1 restrictions will be in place until further notice. Violators will be subject to a fine up to $100,000 and imprisonment for up to 12 months. A complete list of Stage 1 fire regulations, is available below, click to enlarge.

Related