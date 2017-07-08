Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Instituted

With multiple wildfires burning in Northwest Colorado, Stage 1 fire restrictions have been instituted for public lands managed by the BLM’s White River Field Office, as well as for the portions of the Routt National forest located in Garfield and Rio Blanco Counties. The restrictions will also affect a small portion of southern Moffat County, which is managed by the White River Field Office. The fire restrictions will be in place until further notice. Anyone caught violating the restrictions will face fines and may have to pay for the costs of suppressing a fire, in the event one is started. A complete list of the fire restrictions that are in place is available below. Map of the restricted areas courtesy of the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, click to enlarge.

The BLM will enforce the following restrictions:

Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e., a metal, in-ground containment structure — fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable).

No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.

No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.

No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.

No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.

Fireworks are always prohibited on BLM, National Forest and National Park Service lands.