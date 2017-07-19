Stage 1 Fire Restrictions In Carbon County

The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office has implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for all BLM-administered lands within Carbon County. Fire Managers base decisions about implementing fire restrictions on current and projected weather conditions, amount of dry vegetation, and other risk factors. The restrictions will be in place until further notice. Stage 1 fire restrictions limit actions that pose high risk of igniting fire in areas with critical fire danger, including smoking, the use of flame producing machinery and campfires. A complete list of the restrictions is available below. For additional information on Wyoming fire restrictions, click here.

BLM will begin enforcing temporary restrictions of:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a ¼” spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.