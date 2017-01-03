With only two inches of accumulation expected in Craig between yesterday and today, the amount of snow that fell was a surprise. Craig residents were not the only ones caught off guard this morning as the storm also surprised the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. In what John Kyle of the National Weather Service called an anomaly, Craig received the largest amount of snow from the storm. As much as 24 inches of snow fell in the Craig area in the last 24 hours. Surrounding areas didn’t see any where near that amount. At the time when there was 10 inches of snow on the ground in Craig yesterday afternoon, a listener traveling from Silverthorne to Craig reported that Rabbit Ears Pass was mostly clear at that time, and the roads were not snow covered until Hayden. The Steamboat Ski area reported 5 inches of new accumulation as of 5 this morning. In Meeker, there was little snow on the ground until 5 this morning, when snow began to accumulate. The National Weather Service said the only area around Craig to receive a comparable amount was Baggs. All of the major roads in Northwest Colorado remained passable over the last 24 hours with the only chain law in the area on Douglas Pass. For the latest road conditions keep your radio here throughout the day. Snow is expected to continue through the morning then should taper off around noon. However, scattered snow showers are expected again tonight through Friday with an additional foot of accumulation forecast for some areas.
Snow Dumps On Craig, Not Surrounding Areas
