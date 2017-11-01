Slash Pile Burns To Begin Soon

Slash pile burning is scheduled to begin soon in the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests in Colorado and Wyoming, with burns taking place throughout the fall and winter. Hundreds of piles still remain in the two National Forests that need to be burned. The public should expect to see smoke when the burns occur, as many piles are located near communities, travel routes, and popular recreation areas. According to Fire Management Officer Jay Miller, burning slash piles is a good way to remove undesired fuels. The main objective of the pile burns is to reduce remaining dead fuel in the forests, in an effort to ensure long-term public safety. Signs will be placed on adjacent roads notifying the public of the prescribed fires. Road closures are not expected to be needed. Numbers to call for additional information on the scheduled slash pile burning is available below.

For more site-specific information contact the following Forest Service Offices:

Forest Supervisor’s Office, 2468 Jackson Street, Laramie, WY, (307) 745-2300

Brush Creek-Hayden Ranger District, 2171 Highway 130, Saratoga, WY, (307) 326-5258

Douglas Ranger District, 2250 E. Richards Street, Douglas, WY, (307) 358-4690

Hahns Peak-Bears Ears Ranger District, 925 Weiss Drive, Steamboat Springs, CO, (970) 870-2299

Laramie Ranger District, 2468 Jackson Street, Laramie, WY, (307) 745-2300

Parks Ranger District, 100 Main Street, Walden, CO, (970) 723-2700

Yampa Ranger District, 300 Roselawn Avenue, Yampa, CO, (970) 638-4516