Slash Pile Burning In Wyoming

The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District will conduct slash pile burns in the coming months near Rock Springs, in the Lousy George and Currant Creek Ridge Juniper Project areas. Currant Creek Ridge is located approximately two miles to the south of the Currant Creek Ranch, while Lousy George is approximately 40 miles south/southwest of Rock Springs. These slash pile burns will take place throughout the fall, winter, and spring. Burning theses slash piles will also reduce existing fuel loads and improve fuel breaks, reducing the potential for catastrophic wildfires. The burns will consist of 900 acres of constructed hand piles. For additional information on the slash pile burning, call 307-352-0256.

