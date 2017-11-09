Slash Pile Burning On Emerald Mountain

Posted on November 9, 2017 by KRAI| Leave a comment

Smoke may be visible soon near Steamboat, as firefighters will be burning the remaining slash piles on Emerald  Mountain over the coming weeks. The burns could start this week, if weather and ground conditions allow. Once started, the burn process is expected to continue for several days in the Stairway to Heaven trail area. The public is asked to avoid this area during the burn operation. This will conclude the disposal of remaining slash piles that were built during the Emerald Mountain tree removal project. For additional information, call 879-7170.

This entry was posted in News and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

NEW - Start A Conversation Or Leave Your Thoughts