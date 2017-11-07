Sign Up Now For Craig Parade Of Lights

Entries are now being accepted for the Parade of Lights, which will be held later this month in Craig. The parade takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and features holiday themed floats. Those who would like to enter the parade can pick up an entry form at the Community Budget Center in down town Craig. It’s free to enter, and prizes will be given away for overall best float, best lights, and best sound. To qualify for the best sound award, floats must play music from either 93.7 102.3 KRAI or 55 Country. Both will be playing a special mix of Christmas music before, during and after the parade. The parade route starts on Yampa Avenue, travels south to Victory Way, then west to Ledford. This year’s parade is November 25th. Our Christmas music will start at 5 with the parade starting at 6.

