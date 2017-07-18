Sign Up For Demolition Derby

Applications are being accepted from drivers who would like to enter the Demolition Derby at the Routt County Fair next month. The derby will be held Friday August 19th at the Routt County Fair Grounds. Cash prizes will be given away to winners of each class, with a “Survivor” Belt Buckle being awarded to the driver of the final vehicle standing. Vehicles must meet certain specs to participate in the competition. A printable list of the vehicle requirements as well as a derby application form, is available here. Vehicles are also available free to those who would like to build their own demolition derby car, to find out how more, call Donnie at 846-9233.

