Sign Up For Crop Coverage

There is still time to sign up for the Agricultural Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage through the US Department of Agriculture, for the year 2017 crop year. More than $7 billion in payments were made last year to producers under the two programs. Those who fail to sign up by the deadline, which is the first of August, will be ineligible for financial assistance. The ARC and PLC programs were authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill and offer a safety net to agricultural producers when there is a substantial drop in prices or revenues for covered commodities. Additional information on Agricultural Risk and Price Loss Coverage is available here.

Related